Mr. Gregory Lovice Stocks Jr. of Bremen, Georgia departed this life at the age of 29 on December, 2, 2021.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December, 11, 2021, at the Covenant Life Church located in Bremen, Georgia at 1 p.m.
Professional Services has been entrusted to the Alfred F Wilson Funeral Home. For more details and information please contact us at 770-459-3667, alfredwilsonfuneral home@gmail.com, 116 Clerghorn Street, Villa Rica, Georgia 30180.
