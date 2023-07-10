Gregory Larence George

Mr. Gregory Larence George, age 74 of Carrollton Georgia, passed away July 7 2023.

Mr. George was born in Syracuse, New York on Sept. 5 1948, the son of the late William M. George and Cecilia Marie Shannon George. After moving to Carrollton in 1981, he became very active in the community. He was a member of the Little River Gun Club, NRA, Senior Center serving on the advisory board and was of the Episcopal faith.