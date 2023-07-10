Mr. Gregory Larence George, age 74 of Carrollton Georgia, passed away July 7 2023.
Mr. George was born in Syracuse, New York on Sept. 5 1948, the son of the late William M. George and Cecilia Marie Shannon George. After moving to Carrollton in 1981, he became very active in the community. He was a member of the Little River Gun Club, NRA, Senior Center serving on the advisory board and was of the Episcopal faith.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Wynter and Sean McKinley, grandson, Grant (Savannah) McKinley, granddaughter, Lilianna McKinley, daughter and son-in-law, Alison and Greg Cosentino, grandsons, Alec Cosentino, Case Cosentino, granddaughter, Kiley Cosentino; sister, Mechele George; brother, William “Bill” George, nephews, Gary Massoud, Curtis and Troy Lush. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Ahearn George.
A Celebration of Life party will be held Saturday July 29, 2023 at 6 p.m. at The George Residence, 202 South St., Carrollton, GA 30117.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gregory’s memory may be made to Strong House Foundation, 3371 Business Hwy 27, Buchanan, GA 30113.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of the arrangements.
