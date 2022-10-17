Gregory Eugene Haisley, 76, known by family and friends as “Doc”, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, after a long illness.
He was born on Jan. 21, 1946, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of the late Edwin Haisley and Marion Drago Haisley.
Greg was a husband, father, teacher and model train enthusiast. After retiring from the Douglas County School system, Doc took great pleasure turning his backyard into a miniature Wild West town, complete with bridges, saloons, houses and stores with four different train lines. He enjoyed nothing more than tinkering in his workshop building models from scratch. When he wasn’t working with his trains, Greg could be found cheering on his beloved University of Kentucky Wildcats. He would have been delighted to see just how successful their football team had become this year. Greg will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He leaves behind his wife, Debra, his daughters and sons-in-law, Amy Haisley Kesler and Jonathan Kesler and their two daughters; Tracy Haisley and John Bradley.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org; or to the University of Kentucky at KentuckyCan.uky.edu
