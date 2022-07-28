Gregg Ledbetter

Gregg Franklin Ledbetter, 67, of Carrollton died on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents George Franklin Ledbetter and Elizabeth Smith Ledbetter.
Gregg was a native of Carrollton and a proud Cum Laude graduate of the University of Georgia. He was an entrepreneur having owned businesses in gardening, landscaping, home building, and most recently, roofing.
Gregg was a quiet helper always reaching out to people in times of need. He was known as the “The Preacher” to many in the community he supported. He was extraordinarily proud of his sons and supported them in everything they did — from Boy Scouts and the Bluefins to other various sports and hobbies. He was a beloved “second father” figure to many of the boys’ friends as a leader of their high school Bible study.
No adventure with Gregg was boring. His family and friends have cherished memories of camping and hiking together — complete with many mishaps and stories that have been retold for decades.
He was a gentle, kind man but was quick to make a joke or assign a nickname to his most cherished friends and family members.
Gregg enjoyed watching golf and Georgia football, hunting and reading – always striving to better himself and his health. He was a lifelong member of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church and a quiet foot soldier of Christ.
Above all else, he was a beloved husband, father and “Grand Gregg”.
He is survived by his loving wife Lisa W. Ledbetter; sons Allen (Meredith), Taylor, Thomas (Lauren); grandchildren Charlotte, Jack, Arrie and Callen; brother Brett (Celia); numerous nieces and nephews; and a community of friends of Bill W.
The family will receive friends and loved ones Saturday, July 30, from 5 -7 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life to follow on Sunday, July 31, at 2 p.m. at Carrollton First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Carrollton First United Methodist Church to be distributed to Boy Scout Troop 138 and local outreach ministries.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
