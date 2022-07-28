Gregg Ledbetter

Gregg Franklin Ledbetter, 67, of Carrollton died on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents George Franklin Ledbetter and Elizabeth Smith Ledbetter.

Gregg was a native of Carrollton and a proud Cum Laude graduate of the University of Georgia. He was an entrepreneur having owned businesses in gardening, landscaping, home building, and most recently, roofing.

