According to a news release issued by the West Georgia Regional Library System (WGRLS), a new deputy director of the organization, Kristy Greene, has been named to serve in the administrative role.

Beginning her career in the Paulding County libraries, Greene received her Master of Library and Information Studies degree from Valdosta State University in 2015. She has held various positions in the West Georgia Regional Library System, including Children's Specialist, Library Manager, and most recently, Assistant Director for Materials Management.

