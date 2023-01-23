According to a news release issued by the West Georgia Regional Library System (WGRLS), a new deputy director of the organization, Kristy Greene, has been named to serve in the administrative role.
Beginning her career in the Paulding County libraries, Greene received her Master of Library and Information Studies degree from Valdosta State University in 2015. She has held various positions in the West Georgia Regional Library System, including Children's Specialist, Library Manager, and most recently, Assistant Director for Materials Management.
As deputy director of the WGRLS, Greene will focus on the implementation of clear policies and procedures for the region that will guide its mission and strategic plan to best serve patrons. She also wants to strengthen relationships with the various library advisory boards throughout the region for them to advocate for our libraries and services.
System Director Stephen Houser said that the WGRLS is very happy to welcome Kristy Greene in this new role with their system.
"Her talent and dedication to library service is phenomenal and we look forward to seeing the great work that she will do to benefit the communities of West Georgia,” Houser said of Greene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.