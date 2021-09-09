GreenCourt Legal Technologies LLC announced Thursday that they will be providing the next generation of electronic filing (e-filing) and communication capabilities through GreenCourt’s industry leading GovLink solution.
According to a press release, GreenCourt was selected by the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Child Support Services (DCSS).
GovLink is the combination of acumen, experience, and work products specifically deployed for public service agencies like Offices of the Attorney General and Child Support Enforcement.
In other words, GovLink exists to remove the constraints of time and place for public service agencies.
The GovLink solution for Georgia DCSS is expected to go live before October 2021.
GovLink will provide powerful new capabilities for DCSS and its stakeholders, including automated integration with DCSS’ child support tracking system ($TARS).
GovLink will also provide collaborative workflow that overcomes the challenges of remote working, role-based editing and approval tools, continuous status updates and comprehensive delivery to and from Georgia’s superior courts through GreenCourt’s network.
“We are delighted to partner with DCSS Assistant Deputy Commissioner John Hurst and the rest of his incredible team to optimize and streamline their court filing processes across the state,” Andy Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of GreenCourt Legal Technologies.
For more than 15 years, GreenCourt’s leadership has been building, implementing, and supporting mission critical software and interoperability systems in the banking, healthcare, and legal industries.
DHS was one of the first state executive branch agencies in the nation to accomplish e-filing of child support legal documents through its partnership with the Superior Court Clerks and the Judicial Council of Georgia Administrative Office of the Courts’ Georgia Judicial Exchange (GAJE).
Additionally, DHS partnered with GreenCourt to replace GAJE with GovLink, and to enhance the overall e-filing experience across the state.
“The Georgia Department of Human Services of Child Support Services is pleased to partner with GreenCourt, a Georgia-based company, to implement new technology that creates efficiency, greater transparency and enables us to better serve Georgia families,” said Assistant Deputy Commissioner John Hurst.
GreenCourt leads digital transformation for state agencies, justice partners, private-sector professionals, and the general public.
GreenCourt helps these stakeholders move from high-risk situations involving paper-based records, in-person information sharing and manual data entry toward reliable, safe, and efficient operations.
“In early 2000, we recognized the need to formalize our work so public service agencies could benefit more easily,” said GovLink representatives.
