GovLink, a software-as-a-service product created by GreenCourt based in Carrollton to serve government agencies, will replace the filing-by-email process the Georgia Pubic Service Commission (PSC) created at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, GovLink will help PSC commissioners and staff review filings more quickly.
“With the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic our organization had to create an alternative to in person filings so we acted quickly to provide an alternative method for businesses and citizens to file documents,” said Reece McAlister, the PSC’s Executive Director.
“While we are pleased with how we solved the problem, we are not satisfied. We believe GovLink will take our operations to a new level of speed and accuracy,” McAlister explained.
The PSC issued a nationwide request for proposals, culminating in the PSC’s selection of GreenCourt in July 2022. GreenCourt will provide and support GovLink for the PSC’s 76 employees and five commissioners. Annually, the PSC receives an average of 4,400 filings related to telecommunications, electric, and natural gas services.
“We greatly appreciate the opportunity to work with the Georgia Public Service Commission,” said Jay Bland, GreenCourt’s Chief Growth Officer. “The PSC conducted a rigorous search for the right partner in their pursuit of operational excellence. To be selected is an honor.”
GovLink will provide consumers and industry representatives with access to historical cases as well as options for opening new cases. Parties related to each case will receive notifications of case activity. Within the PSC, staff and Commissioners will use GovLink to review incoming documents, collaborate during the review process, generate orders, and capture electronic signatures.
About GreenCourt Legal Technologies and GovLink
GreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC, headquartered in Carrollton, Georgia, leads digital transformation for state agencies, justice partners, private-sector professionals, and the general public. GreenCourt assists these stakeholders move from high-risk situations involving paper-based records, in-person information sharing, and manual data entry toward reliable, safe, and efficient operations. GreenCourt’s leadership has been building, implementing, and supporting mission critical software and interoperability systems for more than 15 years in the banking, healthcare, and legal industries. For details, visit us at http://www.greencourt.com, or via Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn, or call 770-834-FILE.
About The Georgia Public Service Commission
The Georgia Public Service Commission has exclusive power to decide what are fair and reasonable rates for services under its jurisdiction. It must balance Georgia citizens' need for reliable services and reasonable rates with the need for utilities to earn a reasonable return on investment. The Commission protects consumers' interests while abiding by legal standards in setting rates. All matters scheduled for public hearing are heard by the Commissioners or in special cases, by an appointed hearing officer, in open session. For more information, visit psc.ga.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.