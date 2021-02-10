The developer of a proposed quarry near Whitesburg will appeal the county’s recent denial of its zoning compliance certificate today (Feb. 11).
Birmingham-based developer Green Rock, LLC wants to build the quarry on approximately 360 acres at the intersection of Black Dirt and Hutcheson Roads near Whitesburg. The developer estimates the value of the property to be $20 million. But Green Rock needs a surface mining permit from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to move forward with its operation. That requires a zoning compliance certificate from the county that says mining is allowed, but that request was denied in November by the county’s community development director.
Green Rock is seeking to appeal that denial during a special called county Board of Appeals meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Carroll County Historic Courthouse.
A representative of the developer said on Wednesday that if the appeals board votes in Green Rock’s favor, the mining operation can move forward. If so, the quarry could be built in six to nine months. The developer would also drop the lawsuit filed in December by the company against the Carroll County Board of Commissioners.
David Grayson, director of mining operations for Green Rock, told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that his company will discuss the “merits of the law” relating to the quarry during today’s meeting. He added he thinks the developer “has every legal right” to proceed with the mining operation.
“What I hope will happen and what may happen will be two different things,” Grayson said. “But this is not a typical meeting. We’re not going to pitch the merits of the quarry, and there may be some local citizens that will have a few minutes to say something. They will talk about the horrible things quarries do in a community. This is all about the merits of the law.”
Whitesburg residents, the city’s mayor, and at least one county commissioner are opposed to the development because they feel the mining operation would disrupt the quality of life for residents. The Coweta County Board of Commissioners and the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper organization have also voiced their opposition.
A Facebook group called “Citizens Opposed to Carroll County Rock Quarry” was created by Whitesburg residents to oppose the quarry's construction.
The site on which the developer wanted to build the quarry was zoned agricultural and, until August, the movement of natural resources was allowed in districts zoned agricultural. But the county commission amended Carroll’s zoning ordinance at the request of District 5 Commissioner Ernest Reynolds. The panel banned mining operations on agricultural land and transferred the language allowing mining to the definition of industrial zones.
By early August, Green Rock had already spent $300,000 to prepare the property for a quarry, including environmental testing, according to their lawsuit. The developer filed suit on Dec. 18 seeking a ruling on whether the change made to the county’s zoning ordinance in August was constitutional.
Green Rock also claimed the county delayed the Development of Regional Impact (DRI) process three times last year to prevent the quarry from being built. All proposed mining operations must go through this process because these developments affect surrounding cities and their residents.
The developer claims the county’s code of ordinances does not specify the denial of a zoning compliance certificate could be appealed or how the appeals process works. The suit says the appeals process is “constitutionally deficient” and does not provide Green Rock with any legal remedy.
“Green Rock has a clear legal right to the issuance of a certificate of zoning compliance,” Green Rock’s lawsuit said. “By failing to issue said certificate of zoning compliance, Defendant Skipper has failed to faithfully perform his official duties.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.