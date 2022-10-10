City of Carrollton officials hoped that Mother Nature would provide the proverbial "Chamber of Commerce Weather" for the 20th Annual Arts Festival of Carrollton that was held here this past weekend.

They were not disappointed as a perfect blend of crystal blue skies and mild temperatures greeted an estimated crowd of nearly 7,000 festival-goers who converged on the Carrollton Center for the Arts during the sun-kissed weekend

