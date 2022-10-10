City of Carrollton officials hoped that Mother Nature would provide the proverbial "Chamber of Commerce Weather" for the 20th Annual Arts Festival of Carrollton that was held here this past weekend.
They were not disappointed as a perfect blend of crystal blue skies and mild temperatures greeted an estimated crowd of nearly 7,000 festival-goers who converged on the Carrollton Center for the Arts during the sun-kissed weekend
Exhibitors from throughout the west Georgia and Metro Atlanta areas, as well as from several neighboring states, displayed their varied works of arts both outside and inside the Arts Center on Saturday and Sunday. Throngs of browsers and buyers enhanced the local festival's reputation as one of the most popular stops on the fall festival tour.
A total of 79 artists displayed and sold their works at this year's festival, including one from as far away as Texas, as well as artists from Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.
According to Tim Chapman, who serves as superintendent of the Carrollton Center for the Arts, artists come to Carrollton because of the hospitality that is provided.
"We are a smaller city, but our festival is run as well as any metropolitan area. Our artists claim that our citizens do a great job of supporting the arts in our community," Chapman said.
Artist Nathan Miller of Covington, a 10-year veteran exhibitor at what began in 2003 as Carrollton's "Megafest Arts Festival, said the Arts Festival of Carrollton is one of the premier stops on the arts festival regional tour.
"It's the best organized festival I've seen," Miller said.
"Your community should be very proud of what they have. The organizers and supporters do so much for the artists. There are so many amenities that are provided to the artists while we are here," he noted.
According to Chapman, an economic impact study related to the Carrollton Arts Festival has not been done, but he noted that a block of 20 rooms at the adjacent Marriott Courtyard were filled.
"We estimated an audience of approximately 6,600 people attended the festival, so the (financial) impact should be significant," Chapman said.
Awards presented at the 2022 Arts Festival of Carrollton included:
Best in Show - Nathan Miller
Best in Fine Art - Laura Smith
Best in Craft - Robert Taylor
Robert Roller Award - Brad T. Waters
Carrollton Civic Woman's Club Award - Laura Smith
Jennifer Thomas Award - Colleen Williams
Merit Award Winners - Brenda Cockburn, Sally Austin, Charles Pinckney, George Hernandez and Stacy Deline
Aslo exhibited at the Carrollton Arts Festival this year 325 works by art students from the public city and county schools, private schools and homeschool students.
"We at the Carrollton Arts Center and local art educators are working hard to develop artists within our own community," Chapman said.
