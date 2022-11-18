I’m a proud baby boomer. As if the timing of my birth is worth taking pride in. The morewisdom I gain, the more I see millennials struggle to find their way, and along the way create faux feuds like the put down “Okay, boomer”, and the more I want to bless their little hearts.
Generations battle online, where there’s room for them to advance their causes and still respectsocietal changes my generation fought for. But they eschew what boomers hold dear, and one-up us based on their more advanced technology.
Everyone knows times are changing. Consumers are more tech savvy, often use the internetfor most of their shopping, stream films rather than buy or rent them, and generally have ashorter attention span than other generations. Products and industries that used to thrive have all but disappeared.
Along with these changes, we have a generation who’s obsessed with their phones, driveselectric cars, and has more debt by age 25 than anyone in any former generation. This createsunique buying habits which are evolving and led to the death of purchasing habits which were popular in the ‘80s and ‘90s:
Lottery ticket sales are declining. Younger people who are more well-versed in math and the internet are appalled by the idea of paying money for something that just won’t happen. A recent Gallup poll found that 61% of people aged 50 to 64 play for lottery tickets, while only about 33% of millennials participate in it.
Stilettos are going out of style. Thank goodness today's generation cares more about comfort than fashion. In the ‘90s, stilettos were a popular way for a woman to attract attention. Todays they seems like a chore, and if there’s one thing millennials hate, it’s chores.
Postcards are disappearing. With apps like Facebook and Whatsapp, young folks don’t see the point of sending a letter. What made postcards unique is that they came with photos of beautiful locations. With technology, it’s easy to get photos of anywhere you like, which makes postcards obsolete. Since manners don’t go out of style, I hope someone teaches this generation the importance of writing thank you notes.
Napkin sales are rapidly declining. When family dinners were still a thing, napkins were needed due to the mess created by such meals. Millennials are prone to just use their shirt or a towel to clean their food leftovers. Less than two decades ago, about 60% of households reported they buy napkins. Today, that number is about 40%.
Razor companies worry because this generation has a preference for growing beards. And they prefer online courses, not attending a class thirty minutes away from home. They can learn from the comfort of home or phone, and usually cheaper.
People in law and finance still wear suits, but almost every other industry has ditched them in favor of T-shirts and jeans. Fabric softeners are almost extinct. Most millennials don’t even do their own laundry and don’t know what fabric softener is. Many young men and women have their parents help them with boring household chores. I read that some millennials fear “adulting.”
When our first child was born, my husband and I agreed that our job as parents was to help our children get to the next stage of their lives. I taught my son Kaliq to do laundry when he was ten so he could handle the task when he went to college. If per chance he had to move back home, there’s no way I’d do his laundry. Parents of millennials shouldn’t coddle their kids—it makes them lazy.
Millennials love buying mobile phones and are addicted to them. In the past, phones were about communication and necessity, but today millennials treat phones as status symbols, showing how sophisticated they are for having the latest Android or iPhone. Although I understand why landlines are extinct, I’m confused why Samsung advertises a 4g flip phone.
A popular activity for young families is going to the supermarket and hunting for various foods for the week. This activity has declined in the last few decades, largely due to millennials refusing to start families, or leave their homes for that matter.
Baby boomers are chided not to keep old photos. One column decreed that boomers must stop hanging on to fine china and gravy boats carefully set up in a display cabinet made for that purpose, writing that the concept is “bonkers.”
I guess millennials eat Thanksgiving dinner off paper plates, being careful not to spill gravy ladled from the pot. After dessert, they can search their phone for a photo of grandpa, drink a toast to him and set the glass on a table covered with water rings. Because, who needs coasters?
