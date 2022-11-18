I’m a proud baby boomer. As if the timing of my birth is worth taking pride in. The morewisdom I gain, the more I see millennials struggle to find their way, and along the way create faux feuds like the put down “Okay, boomer”, and the more I want to bless their little hearts.

Generations battle online, where there’s room for them to advance their causes and still respectsocietal changes my generation fought for. But they eschew what boomers hold dear, and one-up us based on their more advanced technology.

