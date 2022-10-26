"And do not grieve the Holy Spirit of God, by whom you were sealed for the day of redemption." — Ephesians 4:30.
Read verses 31 and 32 also. We can grieve the Holy Spirit by the way we live. Are you grieving or pleasing God with your attitudes and actions? The Holy Spirit within us is a seal, or guarantee that we belong to God.
The biggest lesson I have learned is to not force anything — conversations, friendships, attention, relationships, love. Anything forced is just not worth fighting for, whatever flows, flows, what crashes, crashes. It is what it is.
Life is too short to wake up with regrets. So love the people who treat you right. Forget about those who don’t. Believe everything happens for a reason. If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said life would be easy, they just promised it would most likely be worth it.
You’ll never see all the awesome things ahead of you, if you keep looking at all the bad things behind you. Sometimes you just have to turn around, give a little smile, throw the match and burn the bridge. Live, learn, and don’t look back.
Rumors can make you dislike innocent people. Don’t judge people by what others are saying about them! Be wise, get to know them for yourself, then form your own opinion.
The one talking to you may be the one you need to stay away from. A negative mind will find fault in everything, a positive mind will find opportunity I everything, This is something to live by: choose to live by choice, not by chance; to be motivated, not manipulated. To be useful, not used; to make changes, not excuses; to excel, not compete. I choose self – esteem, not self pity. I choose to listen to my inner voice, no to random opinions of others. Sometimes you have to eat your words, chew your ego, swallow your pride, and accept that you’re wrong. That’s not giving up, it’s growing up.
Don’t let bitter people drag you down to their level. Instead use their behavior as an example as how not to behave and be grateful you are not like them. No one has the right to judge you, they don’t know what you’ve been through. They may have heard stories, but they didn’t feel what you felt in your heart. Life is too short to be unhappy. You have to take the good with the bad, smile when you’re sad, love what you have and remember what you had. Always forgive but never forget, learn from mistakes. People change. Things go wrong. But always, life goes on. Gratitude is like a muscle. The more you do with it, the stronger it gets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.