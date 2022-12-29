If by God’s good mercy and grace, I am ushered alive and well today (Sunday) into the year 2023, it will be almost three-quarters of a century that I have been witness to the beginning of a new year. Well, I probably didn’t pay too much attention to the first few.

Since I don’t do much in the way of formally welcoming the new year, just relishing in the fact that I have been granted so many opportunities to do so is celebration enough. If I could have stayed awake until midnight last night, I might have donned a party hat, blown a horn, tossed some streamers into the air and belted out a verse of Robert Burns’ Auld Lang Syne. But like most of the past strokes of the new year’s timepiece, I was found sound asleep when 2023 knocked on the door.

