If by God’s good mercy and grace, I am ushered alive and well today (Sunday) into the year 2023, it will be almost three-quarters of a century that I have been witness to the beginning of a new year. Well, I probably didn’t pay too much attention to the first few.
Since I don’t do much in the way of formally welcoming the new year, just relishing in the fact that I have been granted so many opportunities to do so is celebration enough. If I could have stayed awake until midnight last night, I might have donned a party hat, blown a horn, tossed some streamers into the air and belted out a verse of Robert Burns’ Auld Lang Syne. But like most of the past strokes of the new year’s timepiece, I was found sound asleep when 2023 knocked on the door.
I don’t recollect too many new year’s festivities from my childhood because, well, there wasn’t that much to remember. For some of us, it was, other than a holiday from work or school, mostly just another day, and, as some were wont to say, another day older and deeper in debt. But I was thankful for that and even more so now — well, not the debt part.
There was and is the customary January 1 meal of black-eyed peas, turnip greens, cornbread and maybe some ham bone in lieu of hog jowl. As a young girl at the start of the Great Depression, Momma said there were many days that all she had to eat was black-eyed peas three meals a day, so she was thankful for peas.
I do remember some “watch night” services at the church when we would sing, testify and pray in the new year, maybe even observe the washing of the saints’ feet. That was certainly a good way to begin a new season of life, but truth be known, I was probably sound asleep on the bench beside Momma or on a little pallet on the floor under the bench.
As a general rule, I don’t make New Year’s resolutions because, as a general rule, if I do I don’t keep them much past Valentine’s Day, sometimes not even until Groundhog Day.
I will, however, continue to work on a couple of past ones, like:
Being less grumpy. Lady Julia sometimes calls me that, like when I grumble and complain about having to take the dogs out, or take the trash out, or mop the kitchen, or shave and shower on non-shave and shower days.
They say grumpiness erupts in men when they get to be about my age. “So, hey, I am just a statistic,” I mumble beneath my breath when I am sure she is out of earshot. She can hear and translate mumbles.
To spend less time on phone and computer gadgets, texting, messaging, e-mailing, browsing and all those other techno-digital-cyber-virtual things I not so long ago swore I would never embrace.
I will only take my phone out of my pocket when it rings or every five minutes, whichever comes first, to check … hold on a sec, I just got a message. Well, at least I switch it to vibrate in church and at work. As you see, I have gone backwards on this one.
-To watch less TV. This I have accomplished but only because, except for news, we no longer have live TV. But that leaves more time for reading. (See below)
-To read more, if that is possible since I already read, on average, a couple of books a week. But reading educates me, entertains me, inspires me and takes me to places I have never been. Most spare minutes, a book enthralls me between its covers (except in bed where if I try to read I am snoozing after a page and a half).
More importantly, I resolve to: Love others more, especially my family; serve others more who find themselves in times of need; laugh more, especially at myself; enjoy much more the company of friends; and worship more the God who gave and preserves my life and who gave His Son that I might have eternal life and joy. No matter what else happens, that will make 2023 a better year for me.
One big wish for the new year would be that we as society get back to a time when we can agree to disagree with each other yet still be amicable when it comes to some of our differences of opinion.
With that said, I wish all a most happy and prosperous new year.
