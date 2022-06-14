Starting as a toddler and transitioning into being nationally ranked, Charlotte Stollar has earned her reputation as a fierce competitor and top-ranked fighter.
Stollar, 11, began her journey in martial arts when her parents, Steve and Ashley Stollar enrolled her into her first Brazilian jiu-jitsu class at five years of age.
Charlotte said her dad, who is a sergeant with the Carroll County Sheriff's Department, “thought it would be cool.” She initially was going to enroll into the taekwondo class, but Steve told the Times-Georgian that the instructor did not show up. .
“I was trying to find herself something she could do to help with discipline and give her an outlet that would be self defense oriented,” Steve said.
Charlotte takes classes at Independent MMA and Fitness in Villa Rica under Master Roberto Traven and Professors BJ McWhorter and Chris Ruiz.
“I like the fact that it’s family and friends and how close everyone gets in my gym," Charlotte said. "I like how even if you lose, you’re always going to learn something new.”
Charlotte says in a typical practice, she comes into the gym and puts on the proper attire including her Gi, a traditional Brazilian jiu-jitsu uniform and her orange belt with two stripes, which signifies rank. Everyone then lines up against the wall in “belt-ranked order.”
The kids Brazilian belt system for ages 15 and under begins with white and progresses to gray/white, solid gray, gray/black, yellow/white, solid yellow, yellow/black, orange/white, solid orange, orange/black, green/white, solid green, and finally, green/black.
Charlotte is currently an orange belt
Each belt has five levels, a clear belt and then four stripes which may be awarded for time, knowledge, behavior and tournament performance. Only black belts certified by the SJJIF may promote students through the belts according to the North American Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation.
“She went straight to an orange belt from a yellow/black. She got her yellow/black belt and somebody told her she was going to be a bumblebee. This was right when Covid first started and you know they had those murder hornets on the west coast. So when they said you’re going to be a bumblebee, she said she wanted to be a murder hornet,” Steve said.
Charlotte has a sticker dedicated to the nickname, Murder Hornet, that her family is considering producing more of and putting it on a t-shirt for others to purchase.
In February, Charlotte participated in a National Fight Championship match in Macon, which was her first professional match. It was available to watch on pay per view and she was compensated for the match.
“We were asked if she would take on this girl in a jiu-jitsu match. It was on their fight card. They were the only jiu-jitsu match that night. They were the first match of the night to start the card and then everything else,” Steve said.
“I was nervous because it was my first one and she’s done this before. That was also at her home gym where she trains at and not at my gym. I wasn’t really used to that place,” Charlotte said.
On July 2, in Marietta, Charlotte will participate in an American Grappling Federation (AGF) match. She has participated in two others this year.
“That’s one of my favorite ones. It’s run really well and it’s really nice,” Charlotte said. Steve cited the punctuality of AGF during its matches as one of the reasons.
In April, she fought in Birmingham in six matches against all boys. That day, she won a gold, bronze and two silver medals.
Through AGF, Charlotte is ranked 10th in the country of boys and girls who have orange belts and second, nationally, in girls only.
In the future, Charlotte has aspirations to open her own gym and train others in jiu-jitsu. According to Charlotte, her professor thinks she can achieve her black belt by age 24 and pursue her goal.
She also wants to become a member of the U.S. Air Force and attend college to major in communications, so she “can learn how to express herself with words and talk better.”
“I feel like it’s cool seeing people fly around in planes, but I also want to help people. I feel like owning a gym would help me because I will be able to teach people how to defend themselves and I’ve always wanted to help people learn how to do that,” Charlotte said.
Steve recommended other women get involved in martial arts to learn self defense. Charlotte said, “it is a good sport, you should try it.”
