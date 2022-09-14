City School BOE recognizes staff

One staff member was honored for her educational advancement and another was recognized on her upcoming retirement at Tuesday's monthly board meeting of the Carrollton City Schools. Pictured left to right are Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus, Board Member Greg Schulenburg, Board Member Katie Williams, honoree Dr. Kylie Carroll, Board Member Dr. Jason Mount, honoree Pat Reynolds, Board Member Melanie McLendon, and Board Chairman David Godwin. Board Member Gil O'Neal attended remotely.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The approval of grants and fund-raising and travel requests, personnel recommendations, and the recognition of two employees, Dr. Kylie Carroll and Pat Reynolds, highlighted the agenda at Tuesday's regular monthly meeting of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education.

Dr. Carroll, who serves as principal of Carrollton Elementary School, was congratulated for earning her doctoral degree. Mrs. Reynolds who joined the school system's administrative staff 10 years ago as administrative assistant to Dr. Mark Albertus, superintendent of the school system, was previously director of public relations at the University of West Georgia.

