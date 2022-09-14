The approval of grants and fund-raising and travel requests, personnel recommendations, and the recognition of two employees, Dr. Kylie Carroll and Pat Reynolds, highlighted the agenda at Tuesday's regular monthly meeting of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education.
Dr. Carroll, who serves as principal of Carrollton Elementary School, was congratulated for earning her doctoral degree. Mrs. Reynolds who joined the school system's administrative staff 10 years ago as administrative assistant to Dr. Mark Albertus, superintendent of the school system, was previously director of public relations at the University of West Georgia.
"We congratulate Dr. Carroll for earning her doctoral degree and look forward to her continued service serving our students," said Albertus.
"And as for Mrs. Reynolds, she will be greatly missed for many reasons, including her invaluable work in support of our system's leadership both outwardly and behind the scenes," he said, "but she will always remain a Trojan."
In other business conducted at the board meeting, Dr. Albertus summarized, financial and SPLOST reports that were covered in detail at the board's work session held on Sept. 8.
He also acknowledged that the start of the new 2022-23 school term that began on Aug. 15 has gone well during the first month.
Additionally, Dr. Albertus said that system leadership would complete an "After Action Review" next week to discuss the district-wide safety drills that were held at each school in August.
"We are remaining diligent with school safety as a top priority," he emphasized.
As part of the board's consent agenda, the board approved fund-raising and travel requests by student groups, as well as Memorandums of Agreements (MOA) with the Carrollton Police Department regarding the "Law Enforcement in Schools Program" and crossing guards at the system's two elementary schools, junior high and high schools.
Under new business, the board approved numerous FY23 Federal Grants that totaled approximately $2.7 million which support a wide variety of activities.
Following staff reports submitted by Craig George, assistant superintendent of operations, and Anna Clifton, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, financial summaries for the system and for the high school, junior high, and two elementary schools were noted and approved.
The board also approved several new hirings of paraprofessionals, bus drivers, and nutrition assistants and six resignations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.