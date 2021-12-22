West Georgia Technical College Police joined 11 other agencies on Dec. 20 for a large-scale training event made possible through a $23,703 grant.
The grant, awarded through the State of Georgia’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) Law Enforcement Training Program, was used to purchase training equipment for these types of large-scale, multi-agency events.
“We are so pleased with this partnership that this partnership that has enabled the West Georgia Tech police force to purchase training equipment,” said Brittney Henderson, WGTC Foundation Executive Director.
“The foundation’s role is to enable WGTC to do things outside the scope of regular funding, and this is a perfect example of that.”
The training focused on how to respond to an active shooter and was conducted between semesters so that student learning would not be impacted.
According to WGTC police, the college has held similar training events in the past on both the Carroll and Coweta campuses as part of a series of training events WGTC conducts on-campus to help local first responders become more familiar with the campus environment as well as the unique challenges they could face in responding to emergencies there.
“We strive to make training as realistic as possible,” said Chief James Perry. “So, we utilize force-on-force scenario-based sessions as often as possible. Tactics and techniques are taught to de-escalate hostile aggressors as much as possible.
“No better training exists today than placing two human beings in a scenario with each other, who are both mentally capable of out-thinking the other and being free to react off the other person’s action. An officer who understands command presence and utilizes good verbal skills will most often be the one who handles daily calls in a professional and successful manner.”
WGTC officers have primary response to all calls on the college’s five campuses, two instructional sites, an administration building, and mix-used spaces in college and career academies.
While the majority of these calls are mundane, the mix also includes medical response calls, domestic violence, fights, and the occasional person with a weapon, Perry said.
“Knowing that we deal with a range of situations on college campuses, we requested funding to help us prepare for a worst-case scenario where officers need to be able to handle a situation that requires use of force, but one that could be resolved peacefully using de-escalation techniques.”
