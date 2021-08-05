A grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the new Lithia Springs Senior Center is planned for Friday, Aug. 6.
Former longtime WSB-TV news anchor Monica Kaufman Pearson will emcee the red-carpet event, which is expected to draw more than 100 people, county spokesman Rick Martin said.
The event will start at 10 a.m. on Friday and the public is invited to attend, Martin said. The Lithia Springs Senior Center is located at 7301 Groover Lake Road in Lithia Springs.
Overflow parking and shuttle service will be available next door at the Douglas County Fire Station No. 1 and at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Martin said.
Following the ceremony, Martin said the center will be open to the public for tours and pickle ball demonstrations. Membership signups will also take place until 2 p.m. Normal hours of operation and programming begin Monday, Aug. 9, Martin said.
“As chairman of the Parks and Recreation Committee, this day will mark a significant milestone for not only residents of District 1, but for all of Douglas County senior citizens,” District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell said. “Our Senior Citizens are the fabric of our community and will be proud of this impressive facility purchased by SPLOST funds.”
The cost of the building was expected to come in at $5.3 million but came in right under $4.8 million, according to Martin.
“The completion of this facility will enhance the quality and variety of services we offer older adults in our community,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “We care deeply for the older growing population and at a time where health is the No. 1 focus on our minds, completion of this center couldn’t have come at a better time.”
Construction of the 18,000-square-foot facility began in February of 2020 and was completed in November of 2020 when keys were turned over to the county. The architect was Carter Watkins, and the actual building was done by Headley Construction.
