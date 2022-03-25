A grand jury this week indicted a local woman in connection with a 2020 car crash resulting in aggravated assault charges.
Jasmine Mays was charged with aggravated assault in connection with a July 23, 2020, crash involving her former boyfriend.
The crash took place at approximately 4 p.m. Carrollton Officer Daniel Maddox responded to the area of Hidden Creek Apartments after another officer responded to what appeared to be an intentional, criminal act.
According to the police report, a man was leaving the apartment complex and turned west onto Old Bremen Road when a vehicle driven by Mays, then 23, crossed over the double-yellow line from the eastbound lane hitting him.
Maddox stated in his report that he’s responded to the same address for “domestic disputes or civil escorts for property” between Mays and the man in the car accident.
The man told Maddox that he pulled out of the apartments to travel towards Columbia Drive when he saw “a white sedan swerve from the opposite lane into his lane of travel and hit him head-on.”
The man said that he had been at the apartments to return a key to Mays and picked up some items he had left inside her apartment.
According to the report, he and Mays had been arguing that day. Mays did not want the officers reading their messages when they initially asked for her phone, but it was turned over as evidence anyway.
Mays told the officer that "she blacked out while driving down the road and woke up when she was in the ditch."
Mays was treated on-site by West Georgia Ambulance for a rash and scratches on her left outer forearm that appeared to be an airbag rash, per the report. Mays’ left hand/wrist had turned a purple and red color, she had swollen lips that were bloody and small cuts on her arms.
Both Mays and the man were transported to Tanner Medical Center Carrollton for treatment at the time of the incident.
At the time, the victim was unsure of prosecution. Additionally, further investigation into the incident was needed, so Mays was not charged in 2020. After hearing the evidence, the grand jury determined that this was an intentional collision and indicted Mays.
She was in the Carroll County Jail, but has been released on a $2,500 bond.
