The Grammy Award-winning group The Dazz Band are coming to Villa Rica next weekend.
The R&B and funk band, known for their hit songs “Let it Whip,” “Joystick” and “Let it All Blow” will be performing Saturday, July 24 at The Mill amphitheater, 106 Temple St. The show starts 7:30 p.m. with opening act DynaGroove Atlanta.
The concert is free, but reserved tables are available from freshtix.com .
The Dazz Band originated in the late 1970s, grew to fame in the 1980s, and have since enjoyed a revival of the funk sound.
Originally founded by Bobby Harris as Kinsman Dazz, the group began in Cleveland, where Harris started playing saxophone in jazz clubs with his father. Harris had the idea of blending the musical genres of jazz and R&B with horns, riffs, and electronic sounds. He formed the group with himself as saxophonist and vocalist, along with Kenny Pettus, Isaac “Ike” Wiley, and his brother Michael Wiley, and Michael Calhoun.
In 1977, Kinsman Dazz was signed to 20th Century records. Their first album was released in 1978, produced by Phillip Bailey, vocalist for Earth, Wind & Fire.
The group changed their name to The Dazz Band in 1980 after being signed to Motown records. The group’s first album “Invitation to Love” was released in 1980, followed up by "Let The Music Play” which featured the hit single “Knock, Knock,” and which reached the Top 50.
“Let it Whip” reached Number One on Billboard’s R&B chart in 1982, earning the group a Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. Throughout the 1980s, the group continued to release a string of well-received albums.
In the 1990s, Harris and two partners decided to revitalize the funk genre and produced a project called “United We Funk All Stars.” The concept was a success and a series of live performances were produced. These helped power the group to a revival that continues to this day.
The current group consists of Bobby Harris (saxophone, clarinet, vocals); Sennie “Skip” Martin (trumpet, lead vocals); Keith Harrison (keyboards, vocals); Marion McClain (guitars); Raymond Calhoun (drums); and Donny Sykes (lead vocals).
The Dazz Band produced 14 albums between 1980 and 2001, and 20 singles, four of which were released in 1983 from the “On The One” album. They have performed on TV shows including Soul Train, Solid Gold and American Bandstand.
Next Saturday’s show in Villa Rica is sponsored by Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes & Crematory, the City of Villa Rica, and Villa Rica Main Street.
