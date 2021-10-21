Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, Dan Tyminski, wraps up the Amp at Adamson Square’s 2021 Concert Series with his proprietary blend of bluegrass, country and pop, this Saturday night at 9 p.m.
Throughout his 30-plus-year career, Tyminski has left a mark in every genre of modern music. He is the singing voice of George Clooney's performance of "I'm A Man of Constant Sorrow," in the film, "Oh Brother, Where Art Thou." His collaboration with Swedish DJ Avicii on the hit song “Hey, Brother” has been streamed more than one billion times to date.
Tyminski has contributed guitar and/or harmony to projects by Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, LeAnn Rimes, Aaron Lewis and Rob Thomas, among others. In addition to his highly successful solo career, he has played guitar and mandolin for Alison Krauss and Union Station since 1994.
In addition to winning 14 Grammy Awards, Tyminski was named "Male Vocalist of the Year" by the International Bluegrass Music Association four times and was recognized as 2004’s Male Vocalist of the Year by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America.
This concert is sponsored by Scott Evans Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Nissan.
All Amp events are free and open to the public. No professional or flash photography is allowed at the show.
