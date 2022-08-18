Mr. Grady Fretwell Jr of Villa Rica, Georgia departed this Life on August 13, 2022.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Macedonia Baptist Church at noon
2000 Dallas Hwy, Villa Rica, GA 30180
Visitation will be held Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Wilson Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m.
116 Cleghorn Street, Villa Rica, GA 30180
For more information contact the Wilson Funeral Home
770-459-3667
