Grady Forshaw, 83, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Tanner Medical Center.
Mr. Forshaw was born on July 9, 1938, in Jonesboro, the son of the late Walter Beverly Forshaw and Luvie Savannah Shockley Forshaw.
He is retired from Winn Dixie distribution center. He loved the outdoors especially fishing and spending time with his pet dog, Rocky.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Edward Keith Forshaw (Mindy), and his beloved companion dog, Rocky.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Cross Forshaw; and a son, Walter James Forshaw.
In accordance with his wishes, Grady will be cremated and his ashes spread across a lake.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Edward Keith Forshaw, 212 Heath Drive North, Macon, Georgia 31220 to assist with funeral costs.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.