Grady Carter

Grady Haskel Carter, 81, of Dallas passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
He was born on Feb. 16, 1941, to the late Mr. Ben Carter and the late Mrs. Hallie Sallie Tench.
Mr. Carter enjoyed running his beagles and fishing. He never met a stranger and had many friendships. He loved “his girl” Margie. Mr. Carter had a special love for his grandkids and his entire family.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers, James, Jack, Robert and Joe; sister, Elizabeth.
He is survived by his wife, Margie Ruth Adams Carter; daughters, Gail and (Allen) Moody of Dallas, Torrie and (Eddie) Southern of Dallas, Cindy Williams of Carrollton, Samantha and (Paul) Clegg of Fairview, Tennessee; sons, David and (Anna) Carter of Temple, Jason and (Michelle) Carter of Dallas; sister, Ginger Blaskow of Demorest; brother, Johnny and (Joyce) Carter of Cornelia; 23 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. The funeral service was on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica. Interment will follow at West Georgia Memorial Park in Carrollton.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
