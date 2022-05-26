The poet Robert Frost wrote, “The woods are lovely, dark and deep. But I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep.” In the literal meaning of the poem, the speaker doesn’t have time to just hang out in the woods and enjoy nature. He has things that he has to do, things that he has promised to get done.
It’s a good quote to introduce a tale about a promise.
Whether the commitment is to yourself or to someone else, making a promise is a commitment that you will keep your word. It’s a commitment that reinforces trust. Promises are not always easy to keep; they’re hard work. They’re an affirmation of love, friendship, family and human connection.
In a recent column about rites of passage, I gave graduates a lot of advice, including, “Keep your word.” Today’s column is inspired by a 2022 graduate who didn’t need the advice. He was going to keep his promise no matter what. You might know his name, because Steph Curry is famous.
He plays for the Golden State Warriors, holds the NBA record for 3-point field goals, and is executive producer of the hilarious television program (and my guilty pleasure), the miniature golf series “Holy Moly.”
In 2008, Curry was arguably the most famous college junior in America. He averaged 32 points a game in the NCAA tournament and brought Davidson College—enrollment 1,700— to the brink of the Final Four. Everyone expected he would jump to the NBA with a spot as a lottery pick. Instead, he returned to campus and worked on his point guard skills under head coach Bob McKillop.
The NBA could wait. Living in the dorms, playing intramural softball, making cameos in the campus sketch comedy show and having dozens of non-athlete friends was worth holding onto for as long as he could.
He gave up his senior year and was drafted seventh overall by Golden State in 2009. Through three NBA titles, two MVP awards, and hundreds of millions in earnings, his connection to Davidson College never wavered.
Thirteen years after leaving, Curry fulfilled the promise he made to his parents, to his coach and most important, to himself and his school—he earned his degree in Sociology. “He was honoring his commitment,” McKillop said. “It’s as simple as that.”
Curry, 34, only needed one semester of coursework to graduate. The process of making up those credits was daunting. Life in the NBA—let alone as a businessman, husband and father—was busy. It’s why his degree meant so much.
During one labor lockout, he returned to Davidson to take an in-person class, donning a backpack and walking through campus spinning the heads of stunned fellow students. Other classes required remote classes and independent work.
He re-enrolled during the spring semester and received a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in sociology along with Davidson’s class of 2022. Years after departing Davidson College to enter the NBA Draft, the basketball superstar finally graduated.
There had been a discussion of granting Curry an honorary degree, but he turned it down. He wanted to do it right. He wanted the real thing. The promise he made to his mother, Sonya, a lifelong educator, weighed heavily. She always valued schoolwork and discipline, once benching Curry from a middle school game because he didn’t do his chores. He had to tell his team, “Hey guys, I can’t play tonight. Four dirty dish plates and I didn’t get it done.”
No amount of on-court accomplishment could shield him from his mother’s barbs about unfinished business in the classroom. Especially after younger brother Seth (Duke) and younger sister Sydel (Elon) earned their degrees. “She would brag that two of her three kids were college graduates.” Curry said, “I finally got to join my siblings on [the college graduate] front. I’m not the odd one out anymore.”
During last weekend’s commencement, Curry was in the Bay Area, preparing for the Western Conference finals. He got up early and watched the livestream from North Carolina. McKillop was there in his stead, with a big cutout picture of Curry. Graduation meant that he also overcame another Davidson tradition—the basketball program won’t retire a number unless the player has graduated.
I know about Davidson College’s culture, because my former husband is a graduate. I know about the town of Davidson, where our 2 kids attended a parent’s co-operative for three years. The Children’s Schoolhouse there gave them an excellent pre-school education.
I know that the faculty and residents of the town aren't surprised that Curry kept his promise to graduate.
