Grace Jackson Redding, 82 of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 5-7 p.m.

Funeral service will be on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Abilene Baptist Church Cemetery.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Grace Redding, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 6
Visitation
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 7
Funeral Service
Thursday, April 7, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Trending Videos