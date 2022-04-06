Grace Jackson Redding, 82 of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 5-7 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Abilene Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
