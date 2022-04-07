Grace Redding

Grace Jackson Redding, 82, of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Mrs. Redding was born in Carrollton, on April 5, 1940, the daughter of the late Render Jackson and Elsie Lyle Jackson.
She retired as the Office Manager at Grillo and Associates, and was a member of North Point Baptist Church and the Senior Saints class. She loved gardening, baking, and most importantly traveling. Her last trips were to Israel with her daughter, and to Disney World with her friend, Barbara.
Survivors include her son, Jeff Redding; daughter and son-in-law, Robyn and John Grillo; granddaughter, Emma-Lee Grillo; grandson, Jackson Grillo; brother, Nevin Jackson, Florida; sisters, Martha Hughes, Carrollton, Charlotte Ashmore, Oregon; and a very dear friend of 75 years, Barbara Haynes, Carrollton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Howard Redding.
The family received friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 5-7 p.m.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Driver officiating. Pallbearers will be John Grillo, Jackson Grillo, Larry Hughes, Danny Redding, Danny Camp and Kerry Cooke. Interment will be in the Abilene Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
