At the moment, I’m living with the both the overwhelming angst of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the deep sadness of a friend who is dying. I celebrate the joy of a successful virtual Empty Bowls and that I found a perfectly ripe avocado at the grocery store. We live between the things too big to control or understand and the small delights that remind us to be grateful each day.
In her novel, Father Melancholy’s Daughter, Gail Godwin ponders this living between the great theological questions and what the priest in the story calls, “the grace of daily obligation.” Over my years in ministry, this phrase has given me a frame for doing the hard work that breaks my heart and at the same time calls me deeper into faith. Pastors walk with families through the highs and lows of life, privileged to be invited into intimate moments of birth, faith, love, suffering and death. Some days we are strong in faith and sure of God’s presence. Other days, we do what must be done and trust that the grace of daily obligation is enough.
The grace of daily obligation calls us into the practice of faith. We can say all the right words or think the right thoughts, but it’s putting those thoughts and words into practice that makes a difference. When John Wesley, the great Methodist evangelist, was suffering a crisis of faith, he thought maybe he should stop preaching. He asked his friend, Peter Bohler, what he thought. His friend wisely counseled, “Preach faith until you have it; and then, because you have it, you will preach faith.” This is the grace of daily obligation. We practice faith even with deep doubt and uncertainty. We do what must be done for others even when we aren’t sure that what we are doing amounts to a hill of beans.
As a pastor, I have days when I just don’t feel the love or the hope or the peace that passes understanding. I feel more emptiness than empathy, and I have no energy for other people and their problems. Sunday morning comes around, and it’s time to preach. How can I preach when I’m not quite sure I believe the words? The grace of daily obligation reminds me that what happens in worship doesn’t depend on me. The Word is more powerful and far more capable of calling people into faith than I could ever be. I just need to do what I’m supposed to do. Preach faith until you have it. Then when you have it, you will preach faith.
You know how they teach you that if you get caught in a rip current you just need to keep swimming? Eventually, you will swim out of it and be able to get back to shore. If you keep swimming against it, you will tire out and drown. The grace of daily obligation is like swimming with the rip current. Sometimes you just keep on doing what you do, even when you are tired and don’t know how long it will take you to get there. You stay with the flow, and eventually, you will find yourself on solid ground again.
When we don’t have the words and we are not feeling our faith in that deep place of trust and hope, the grace of daily obligation bridges the gap and gives us time and space to practice the faith we aren’t quite sure we have. Faith is a practice, and practice is just what we keep doing to grow and deepen and get better. The grace of daily obligation is ultimately what God does in and through us in this daily practice of our faith. We might rephrase Wesley. Do faith until you have it, and when you have it, you will do faith.
