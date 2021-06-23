Grace Parson Camp, 98, of Douglasville, died on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
The family received friends on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. from the J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
A funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from the Chapel of the funeral home.
Interment will follow in the Ephesus Cemetery.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.