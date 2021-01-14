Georgia’s governor asked lawmakers Thursday to pump more money into the state’s budget for non-metro Georgia, teachers and rural broadband.
Gov. Brian Kemp gave his 2021 State of the State address to a joint session of state House and Senate lawmakers. He spent most of the address reflecting on the challenges of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, thanking healthcare providers for their efforts in 2020.
But he also told legislators that, despite these challenges, the Peach State will not be facing budget cuts this year. State lawmakers will work on Kemp’s proposal starting next week, first in the House and then in the Senate.
In addition to no budget cuts within state departments, Kemp added he is not planning for any furloughs or widespread layoffs. And he said there will also be no new taxes to pay for it all, he said.
“In fact, our careful planning and measured approach was rewarded in spades,” Kemp told lawmakers. “Thanks to the passage of the CARES Act, conservative budgeting and our measured reopening of the economy, our rainy-day funds remain strong.”
Kemp’s $27.2 billion fiscal 2022 budget plan also includes about $70 million to help struggling rural communities, including almost half for a grant program to help them get high-speed internet service this year and next.
Kemp also proposed adding nearly $40 million to establish a Rural Innovation Fund, which would provide a readily available pool of resources that “empowers rural Georgia businesses and entrepreneurs to get started, expand and thrive.” This builds on the Rural Strike Team that Kemp created in 2019 to lead efforts in creating jobs in rural parts of the state.
However, the governor did not talk about the election reform measures presented by the state’s GOP leadership last month.
Examining the state’s elections process will be one of the top priorities for state lawmakers after the GOP caucus promised constituents they would make several reforms during the 2021 legislative session. This includes outlawing absentee ballot drop boxes and eliminating absentee voting without cause.
Kemp also did not propose a state-funded pay raise for educators when he released his budget proposal Thursday. However, the governor said the state would use federal CARES Act money to provide school systems with one-time $1,000 per teacher and employee supplements that districts could use for bonuses.
He told lawmakers to use more than $1.2 billion extra for K-12 schools and borrow nearly $1 billion for construction projects over the next 18 months.
He also recommended using $647 million in the $26.3 billion mid-year budget to restore funding to school systems across the state to fully fund enrollment growth and hold schools harmless for enrollment reductions. An additional $573 million is being allocated to continue those efforts in next year’s budget, which starts on July 1.
When legislators cut spending in June, that included shaving $950 million in K-12 basic school funding in anticipation that state revenue would be down.
That ruled out the additional $2,000 in teacher pay raises that would fulfill the promise Kemp made during his 2018 campaign to boost teachers’ salaries by $5,000. State lawmakers already funded $3,000 in pay raises in 2019.
But last month, the governor announced that tax revenue collections were up 7.7%, or about $722 million, at the end of the 2020 calendar year, mostly from income and sales taxes.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, told the Times-Georgian last week those gains could shrink in coming months because Georgians will start getting their income tax returns, and the state must return a lot of the money it withheld from federally enhanced unemployment checks.
“I am optimistic that Georgia’s state economic foundations will continue to support our robust recovery,” Kemp said in a letter outlining his proposal.
“The budget I am presenting to you will help drive that economic recovery by restoring resources to our K-12 and higher education school systems to develop a skilled and labor-ready workforce, continuing to expand and maintain our critical transportation and logistics infrastructure, and providing financial assistance to rural communities to support innovation and economic development across the state.”
He also asked lawmakers to reform Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law as a follow-up to the hate-crimes bill passed by the General Assembly in June. Kemp cited the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was shot and killed by three white men in Brunswick last year. The law states a person may arrest someone if a crime is committed in their presence or “within his immediate knowledge.” But if it is a felony, the citizen can stop someone from escaping only if the citizen has “reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion.”
The governor also defended his “measured reopening” of the state’s economy to reduce the pandemic’s impact on businesses and their employees.
“These hardworking Georgians were struggling, not because their business was a failure or because their products or services were no longer needed. No, they faced devastation because of a virus, through no fault of their own,” Kemp said. “While some disagreed with me, I know our decision to work with Dr. (Kathleen) Toomey)Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health) to give these people a fighting chance — a glimmer of hope — meant everything to them.”
The Capitol Beat contributed reporting to this story.
