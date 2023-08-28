Temple High School's Civics Day- State and Local Government Leaders

Participants in Temple High School's Civics Day included several Carroll County and state government officials who talked with students during rotating round table sessions with students. Pictured kneeling left to right are Bryan Hager., Carroll County Democratic Party Chair, and Temple City Councilman Casey Russom. Standing left to right are State Senator Mike Dugan, Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley,, Temple city Councilman Michael Johnson, Carroll County Commission Chair Michelle Morgan, Coweta Judicial Circuit District Karlie Hightower, and Carroll County Chief Magistrate Judge Nathaniel Smith.

 Submitted Photo

In a continuing quest to take their students from the pages of a textbook to actually see, hear and actually question local government officials face-to face, the leadership at Temple High School held the school’s first annual “Civics Day” on Monday.

Coordinated by Temple High social sciences department chair and United States history and geography teacher John Garner, the event was held in the THS gymnasium where students participated in 15-minute blocks in which they could rotate from table to table and interact with Georgia State Senator Mike Dugan, Carroll County Commission Chair Michelle Morgan, and Sheriff Terry Langley.