In a continuing quest to take their students from the pages of a textbook to actually see, hear and actually question local government officials face-to face, the leadership at Temple High School held the school’s first annual “Civics Day” on Monday.
Coordinated by Temple High social sciences department chair and United States history and geography teacher John Garner, the event was held in the THS gymnasium where students participated in 15-minute blocks in which they could rotate from table to table and interact with Georgia State Senator Mike Dugan, Carroll County Commission Chair Michelle Morgan, and Sheriff Terry Langley.
Other government and political leaders who attended and participated in question-and-answer exchanages with students included Commissioner Vickie Bearden, Temple Mayor Michael Johnson, Temple City Councilman Casey Russom, and Carroll County Assistant District Attorney Karlie Hightower.
Garner said that he held a similar event at a school where he previously taught and hoped that Monday’s activity would be an annual event at Temple High School.
“Our desire is to bring history and government alive to our students, connect them with local and state government leaders,” Garner noted.
“By doing this, we can provide our students with a deeper understanding of government and how important it is for them not only to be informed and aware, but also how they can participate,” he explained.
Garner said Monday’s “Civics Day” session with state, county and local leaders at Temple High is the first of three events planned this fall. On Sept. 6, a voter registration drive is planned, and a school-wide 9/11 Commemoration Service is scheduled at 7:45 a.m. at the school on Sept. 11. Members of the THS History Club, Chorus and Fellowship of Christian Athletes will be leading the activity.
Then on Nov. 2, Temple High School will host a “Student-Veteran Connect Day” as a prelude to Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Veterans will be invited to attend and take part in a special program that will not only honor them but also provide an opportunity for interaction with students.
”These activities allow us to put kids in front of our veterans and provide them with a deeper understanding of history and an up-close, face-to-face opportunity that will compliment what they learn in their history and civics studies,” Garner explained.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.