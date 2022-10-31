Georgia voters were convergence to the polls in record numbers continued Monday as early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election went into its final week, and, according to Carroll County Elections Supervisor Greg Rigby, ballot casters locally were keeping him and his staff busy on Monday, the 13th day that voters could vote early.
Monday afternoon Governor Brian Kemp literally made a 4 p.m. whistle-stop appearance in Carrollton in front of a crowd of approximately 300 supporters. who gathered beside the train depot. Right on cue, as the crowd applauded his remarks heralding the state's robust economy and even brighter days on the horizon, a Norfolk Southern freight train rolled slowly by 30-yards away and provided several horn blasts for emphasis.
Moments later, when Gov. proclaimed that he is pushing for a $1 billion infusion from the state's revenue coffers to fund homeowner tax relief. Those comments drew the loudest, most vigorous crowd response during his 20-minute campaign talk.
The fact that the return of the train and another series of horn blasts as it traversed the Bradley Street crossing as Kemp ratcheted up his campaign rhetoric was purely coincidental, even though it did bring applause and laughter.
Much of the city's and county's government and political leaders were present to welcome Governor Kemp to Carrollton as they dotted the crowd. Notably seen were state legislators, mayors and city council persons from several Carroll County communities, business leaders, law enforcement leaders education leaders.
"I sincerely appreciate Gov. Kemp's stance on life and Christian principles," Joy Giffin said.
Jay Gill, also of Carrollton, said that he believes Kemp is providing and will continue to provide the leadership that the state needs to move forward economically.
"What's most important is that we see a strong economy that translate to a lower cost of living, something that we can see at the kitchen table," he noted.
Meanwhile, less than a mile away, early voting for the Nov. 8 general election was closing up for the day at the Carroll County Elections Center on College Street where poll workers experienced a busy day, as did most election centers across Georgia
