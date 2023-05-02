West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) was honored to host Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp at its Coweta Campus in Newnan last Thursday for a bill signing ceremony. Gov. Kemp signed six bills – House bills 163, 155, and 607, and Senate bills 246, 3, and 86 - that will increase workforce opportunities in high-demand career fields and support higher education.
Garrison Douglas, Kemp’s press secretary, said that the Technical College System of Georgia’s (TCSG) Quick Start program and its focus on workforce development made WGTC’s campus the perfect location for the bill signing.
“This bill signing essentially symbolizes the relationship we’ve had with TCSG, Coweta County, and WGTC in regard to workforce development,” Douglas said. “Workforce development is absolutely necessary to fill the jobs that are coming from this giant economic boom that we’re seeing.”
The event was attended by a wide range of business leaders, educators, students, and elected officials from throughout the state. Many expressed their excitement about the potential impact of the bills on the state's economy and workforce including WGTC president Dr. Julie Post.
"As a technical college, we are proud to play a vital role in developing the skilled workforce that our state's businesses need to succeed," Post said. "These bills will help us to support even more students in pursuing high-demand careers."
West Georgia Technical College, with campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties, offers more than 120 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate programs of study. A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, West Georgia Tech is one of the largest of the state’s 22 technical colleges. For more information, please visit westgatech.edu.
