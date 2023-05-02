WGTC GOV KEMP SIGNING

Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp (seated) were on the Coweta Campus of West Georgia Technical College in Newnan last Thursday for a bill signing ceremony. Gov. Kemp signed six bills – House Bills 163, 155, and 607, and Senate Bills 246, 3, and 86 - that collectively will increase workforce opportunities in high-demand career fields and support higher education. Seen standing behind Gov. and Mrs. Kemp are several government, education, and community leaders from the area.

 Submitted Photo

West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) was honored to host Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp at its Coweta Campus in Newnan last Thursday for a bill signing ceremony. Gov. Kemp signed six bills – House bills 163, 155, and 607, and Senate bills 246, 3, and 86 - that will increase workforce opportunities in high-demand career fields and support higher education.

Garrison Douglas, Kemp’s press secretary, said that the Technical College System of Georgia’s (TCSG) Quick Start program and its focus on workforce development made WGTC’s campus the perfect location for the bill signing.

Trending Videos