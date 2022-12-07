Williams with Kemp

Sheriff Stacy Williams with Gov. Brian Kemp following Williams being recognized for his acts of heroism in November 2021. 

Haralson County’s sheriff was recognized by Georgia’s governor on Friday with an act of heroism award from his actions in a “highly publicized” incident in 2021.

On Friday, Dec. 2, Governor Brian Kemp recognized 15 individuals at the Governor’s Public Safety Awards Ceremony which was held at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Ga. Amongst the honorees recognized for acts of heroism was Haralson County Sheriff, Stacy Williams. According to a press release, the award comes from a highly publicized incident in November 2021.

