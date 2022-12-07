Haralson County’s sheriff was recognized by Georgia’s governor on Friday with an act of heroism award from his actions in a “highly publicized” incident in 2021.
On Friday, Dec. 2, Governor Brian Kemp recognized 15 individuals at the Governor’s Public Safety Awards Ceremony which was held at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Ga. Amongst the honorees recognized for acts of heroism was Haralson County Sheriff, Stacy Williams. According to a press release, the award comes from a highly publicized incident in November 2021.
According to the release, on Nov. 10, 2021, Haralson County deputies were dispatched to assist the Buchanan Police Department with a domestic call. When deputies arrived on the scene, they observed a “white male carrying a weapon” and requested backup, per the release. The deputies attempted to get the man to drop the weapon, but he refused stating that “he wanted to die.”
According to the release, Wiliams heard the call while at the Haralson County Courthouse and responded. Williams began to speak to the man, but he was not cooperative and stated that he “wanted to kill himself,” per the release. Williams used his crisis intervention training and was able to get the man to drop the weapon.
Williams’ “quick thinking and compassionate approach” was able to make the outcome of that incident a good one. The man was disarmed and was able to “desperately needed” mental health help.
“Our job is to serve and protect,” Williams said. “Something that I have pushed since the day I took office is that we are here to help people. When someone is in a mental health crisis, our job is to try and get them help. I am very glad that in this situation, I was able to get this young man to drop the weapon and we could get him the help he needed.”
