Gov. Brian Kemp made a stop in Bremen on his campaign tour to speak to the people of the community.
Kemp arrived in his “join the fight” campaign tour bus outside of Bremen City Hall on Wednesday morning accompanied by his wife, First Lady Marty Kemp, two of his daughters, Lucy and Jarrett, and his sister, Julie Rief. Before Kemp spoke, he was introduced by Haralson County Commissioner John Daniel.
“He’s already set the tone for the type of governor he is. He’s got us through COVID, first state to reopen, got us back in churches, back at work. I think that’s vitally important to the heart and soul of our state. But, also he supported our police all across the state with the crime suppression unit. When on the other side of the spectrum, Stacey’s trying to defund the police and wants to lock us back down and we can’t allow that to happen here. That’s exactly what’ll happen if we don’t get to the polls and re-elect our governor, Brian Kemp. So it’s my honor, my privilege to introduce our 83rd governor, Governor Brian Kemp,” Daniel said.
Kemp opened his presentation commenting on the state of Georgia saying “how beautiful it is.”
“You know Stacey Abrams said, we live in the worst state in the country. Let’s look around at how beautiful it is. We live in the greatest state in the country to live, work and raise our families. What a gorgeous day in the great state of Georgia,” Kemp said.
Kemp thanked other local political officials for being present at his campaign rally and supporting him including Haralson County District 3 Commissioner John Daniel, Commissioner-Elect Danny Elsberry, Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams, Haralson County District 4 Commissioner Ryan Farmer, Haralson County Chairman Ronnie Ridley, Bremen Police Chief Keith Pesnell, City Manager Perry Hicks, Haralson County Board of Education Chair Martha Smith, Bremen Councilmember Lynn Clayton and Allen Poole.
Kemp recognized the presence of Attorney General Chris Carr and his wife, Joan, and stated how they have been working together to work with local law enforcement and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to go after street gangs in the state and also raise awareness on ending human trafficking to go after perpetrators and support the victims.
Kemp stated his Georgia bus tour is going all over the state to “let people know how important this election is.” According to Kemp, he has been fighting for the citizens every single day in the three and a half years since he has been governor.
“I did that in the primary and I’m doing it today and I will do it for the next six days to make sure that Stacey Abrams is not going to be your governor or your next president,” Kemp said.
According to Kemp, “we’re doing good in our state” because his team has been saying “no” to everything Abrams wants them to do.
“We said no, when she criticized me for keeping our economy open and re-opened in small parts that weren’t. She said, no, when we were pushing to get our kids back in the classroom, just like your local educators. we’re here because the data in the Trump administration and the data in the Biden administration is the same data that says our kids need to be in the classroom. Georgia was one of the first states in the country to go back because we were fighting for you and we were fighting for your children,” Kemp said.
Kemp stated that he fought to give citizens the decision on whether to go to work everyday, to give them the opportunity to work with local school leaders on whether to get kids back in the classroom. In contrast, according to Kemp, Abrams believed “she knew better than you about whether you can go to work and your kids can be in the classroom.”
“We did not, we trusted you. That’s the way it should be in our state,” Kemp said.
Kemp said he supports law enforcement and clarified if he continues to be governor he will not be “defunding the police in Georgia.” Kemp stated his opponent, Abrams, serves on boards of organizations that push the “defund the police movement.”
“I want to be clear, as long as I’m your governor, we’re not going to be defunding the police in Georgia. We’re going to be supporting our men and women. We’re gonna be standing with them on the front lines when they need us. And we are going to continue to have their back,” Kemp said.
As Kemp was closing his presentation, he brought out Arizona Governor Doug Ducey who was accompanying him in support on his bus tour.
“When my friend Brian Kemp asked me to come rejoin the bus tour, I told my team, clear the calendar, we’re going to Georgia. The reason I’m here is important. You have a leader that has earned and deserves re-election in Brian Kemp. We all know what a resume and what a four years of leadership and courage by reopening Georgia, by cutting your taxes, by getting the kids back in school, and by funding law enforcement. All we need to do is look at a little bit of Joe Biden and his record to know that Stacey Abrams cannot and will not ever be governor of Georgia,” Ducey said.
