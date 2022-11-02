Kemp in Bremen

Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to the Bremen community Wednesday morning during his Georgia Bus Tour.

Gov. Brian Kemp made a stop in Bremen on his campaign tour to speak to the people of the community.

Kemp arrived in his “join the fight” campaign tour bus outside of Bremen City Hall on Wednesday morning accompanied by his wife, First Lady Marty Kemp, two of his daughters, Lucy and Jarrett, and his sister, Julie Rief. Before Kemp spoke, he was introduced by Haralson County Commissioner John Daniel.

