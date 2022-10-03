Mr. Gordon Raiford Morgan, Sr., age 83, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
Mr. Morgan was born in Atlanta, Georgia on June 19, 1939, son of the late Gordon Harold Morgan and Eunice Ruth Sims Morgan.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mr. Gordon Raiford Morgan, Sr., age 83, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
Mr. Morgan was born in Atlanta, Georgia on June 19, 1939, son of the late Gordon Harold Morgan and Eunice Ruth Sims Morgan.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 until 1961 and the U.S. Army from 1962 until 1965. Ray was a retired truck driver for Zartic Trucking Company.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Linda H. Morgan; sons, Gordon R. Morgan, Jr., Steven Argroves; daughter, Karen Folds; cousins, Carl Harmon and , Virginia Eubanks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Morgan.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 3, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home with the service following at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Hancock officiating.
Interment will follow at Carroll Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Steven Argroves, Chad Argroves, Matthew Kittle, Deverik Folds, Caleb Thompson and John Cash. Honorary pallbearer will be William Johnson.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.