Mr. Gorden Lorren, 82, of Villa Rica, GA, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at 5 p.m. from the chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Kenneth Brown and Rev. Adam Lorren officiating.
Interment will be Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at 11 a.m. from the Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta, Georgia with Joseph Lorren, Casey Myers, Caleb Sallee, Joshua Sallee, Michael Honea, James Hogan serving as Pallbearers. Brian Tidwell and Jacob Myers will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
