Mr. Gorden Lorren, 82, of Villa Rica, GA, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family.

The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.

