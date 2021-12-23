For job seekers, there is good news to start the New Year!
Goodwill Southern Rivers (Goodwill) has scheduled a massive multi-employer job fair at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Carrollton on Wednesday, January 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A variety of full-time and part-time jobs with competitive pay and benefits ranging from entry-level to management are available from top businesses and industries in the region.
The event is free, and all touch areas will be sanitized. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks.
Employer representatives from across the region will be in Carrollton to meet with job candidates regarding positions at the following companies: Tanner Health System, Flowers Foods, Printpack, Leggett and Platt Flooring Products, OFS, Pilgrim’s, Wendy’s, Buchanan Healthcare Center, Zaxby’s and more.
Job seekers attending the hiring event should come dressed for success and ready to interview with multiple updated copies of their resume in-hand.
Individuals are also encouraged to visit the nearest Goodwill Career Center and take advantage of the free career readiness classes that include resume building, interview skills and many other career skills workshops. For more information please (770) 839-5923 or visit goodwillsr.org/career-centers to locate the nearest Goodwill Career Center.
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) is one of 156 independent, community-based Goodwill nonprofits across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, GoodwillSR serves 50 counties throughout east Alabama and west Georgia.
Tabernacle Baptist Church, site of the job fair, is located at 150 Tabernacle Drive off the Carrollton Bypass at the intersection of Ben Scott Blvd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.