Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (Goodwill) is hosting a multi-employer hiring event at the Goodwill Career Center in Carrollton on Thursday, May 11 from 9:30 am to 1 pm.
Representatives of some of the region's top industries, including healthcare, education, and manufacturing, will be available to job seekers. West Georgia Tech, Apollo Health, Paragon, and many more employers will be onsite recruiting talented veterans, military spouses, and dependents for over 100 positions.
Job seekers should come dressed for success and ready to interview with multiple copies of their resumes in hand. Individuals are also encouraged to visit the Goodwill Career Center to take advantage of free employment readiness training, including resume building, interview skills, and many other skills workshops.
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) is one of 155 independent,
community-based Goodwill nonprofits across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Columbus, Ga, GoodwillSR serves 50 counties throughout east Alabama and west Georgia.
The organization provides employment readiness training, computer access, educational assistance, skills workshops, and other activities to spur job placement and economic stability in the communities that it serves.
According to Goodwill, these and other programs are made available because of the continued donations of giving patrons. The revenue that is generated in GoodwillSR stores fund the majority of the organization's community services.
For more information about Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, visit www.goodwillsr.org.
