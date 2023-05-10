Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (Goodwill) is hosting a multi-employer hiring event at the Goodwill Career Center in Carrollton on Thursday, May 11 from 9:30 am to 1 pm.

Representatives of some of the region's top industries, including healthcare, education, and manufacturing, will be available to job seekers. West Georgia Tech, Apollo Health, Paragon, and many more employers will be onsite recruiting talented veterans, military spouses, and dependents for over 100 positions.

