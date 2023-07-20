SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (Goodwill) is hosting a large multi-employer hiring event at the Carroll County Ag-Ed Center located at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton on Thursday, July 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be 35 different employers present at the event who will be representing many of the region’s top industries including hospitality, law enforcement, education, and manufacturing. Employers include Southwire, Pilgrims, Great Wolf Lodge, Buffalo Rock, West Georgia Technical College, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and many more.
Over 500 positions will be open for hire with many starting at $15 per hour. Job seekers should come dressed for success and ready to interview with multiple copies of their resumes on hand.
Individuals are also encouraged to visit the Goodwill Career Center at 1301-D South Park Street in Carrollton in advance of the event to take advantage of free career readiness classes, including resume building, interviewing skills and many other workshops.
For more information regarding this event, visit www.goodwillsr.org/carrolltonjobs.
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) is one of 155 independent, community-based Goodwill nonprofits across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Columbus, Ga., GoodwillSR serves 50 counties throughout east Alabama and west Georgia.
Goodwill provides employment readiness training, computer access, educational assistance, skills workshops and more to spur job placement and economic stability in the communities that the company serves. These and other programs are made available because of continued donations of giving patrons. The revenue generated in GoodwillSR stores funds the majority of its community services.
Goodwill awarding college scholarships to area students
Goodwill Southern Rivers (Goodwill) has announced it will be awarding up to $100,000 in educational scholarships to students in its 50-county territory, including Carroll County, who are seeking to further their education.
The scholarships are made possible by the generosity of donors and shoppers who round up at the register in Goodwill stores and are designed to bridge the gap that often exists between a student’s financial aid package and the total expense of attending school, including tuition, books, equipment, housing, etc.
Since the establishment of the the roundup scholarship program in 2022, over 100 students have been awarded more than $87,000 in scholarships. This year Goodwill is planning to help even more students in its local territory and has raised the scholarship amount to $100,000.
Goodwill is now accepting applications for the 2023 Round-Up Scholarship Program. Scholarship recipients will be awarded up to $500 each for tuition, books, equipment, housing, etc.
Students who are attending a university, tech school, GED program, or any industry recognized credentialing program are eligible and encouraged to apply as soon as possible. The application period ends July 31st at 11:59 pm.
“This initiative aligns directly with our mission of changing lives through the power of work. As such, we stand ready to support the recipients with job placement services and support once they graduate,” said Goodwill Vice-President of Mission Services, Tricia Llewellyn-Konan.
For more information and to apply visit: www.goodwillsr.org/scholarship.
