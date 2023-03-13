Looking for employment?

Approximately 100 job openings will be available for hire when Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers hosts a healthcare industry hiring event at the Goodwill Career Center located at 1301-D South Park Street in Carrollton this Wednesday, March 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

HIRING EVENT

When: Wednesday, March 15th From 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: Goodwill Career Center- Kroger Shopping Center- 1301-D South Park Street, Carrollton

Why: Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) is one of 155 independent, community-based Goodwill nonprofits across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, GoodwillSR serves 50 counties throughout east Alabama and west Georgia. We provide employment readiness training, computer access, educational assistance, skills workshops, and more to spur job placement and economic stability in the communities we serve. We can provide these and other programs thanks to the continued donations of giving patrons. We use the revenue generated in GoodwillSR stores to fund the majority of our community services. For more information about Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, visit www.goodwillsr.org.