Approximately 100 job openings will be available for hire when Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers hosts a healthcare industry hiring event at the Goodwill Career Center located at 1301-D South Park Street in Carrollton this Wednesday, March 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Goodwill is located in the north end of the Kroger Shopping Center in Carrollton.
The healthcare sector urgently needs to fill numerous job positions such as RN, CNA, physician’s assistant, and many more. Multiple employers from some of the region's top healthcare organizations will be hiring, including Tanner Healthcare, Piedmont, and Buchanan Healthcare.
Job seekers should come dressed for success and ready to interview with multiple copies of their resumes in hand.
Individuals are also encouraged to visit Goodwill's career centers to take advantage of our free career readiness classes, including resume building, interview skills, and many other skills workshops. For more information, visit www.goodwillsr.org/carrolltonjobs
