Heard County softball led Carrollton 11-10 in the top of the seventh inning on Thursday when Lady Trojan Makynna Goodman stepped up to the plate.
Heard County had led by as much as eight runs early in the game, and with two outs already away, they were one out from victory. But Goodman had other plans.
On an 0-1 count, Goodman knocked back a fly-ball homer over left field. It was a three-run shot that gave Carrollton a 13-11 lead, their first lead of the night. Heard County would hit two fly outs and a ground out in their final frame at the plate, and the game belonged to the Lady Trojans.
With the help of home runs by Brailey Watkins and Makenlie Lasseter, Heard was up 8-0 through the first three innings, and Carrollton was on the verge of being on the wrong end of an eight-run, five-inning run rule.
Goodman had something to say about that, too. The junior third baseman nailed a three-run homer in the top of the fourth to put Carrollton on the board. Though they escaped the danger of a run rule, the Lady Trojans were still down 8-3.
In the top of the fifth, the Trojans cut the lead to just 8-6 on a Heard County error and a two-RBI double by Savannah Nicholson.
However, the Lady Braves picked their offense back up in the bottom of that inning, scoring three runs on RBI singles by Chasity Kates and Aubrey Ussery to make it 11-6 in favor of HC.
Still, Carrollton did not falter. Their biggest inning of the night came in the sixth. The Trojans found four runs, starting as Kyla Harley scored on an error and continuing with RBI singles by Amira Johnson and Lasseter.
This inning set the Trojans up for Goodman’s game-winning shot in the seventh.
Carrollton (14-6, 3-1) will be back in action on Wednesday at home against Cedartown at 5 p.m.
Heard County (12-9, 5-0) is set for a region matchup at home with Lamar County on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.