Several years ago, a good friend of mine who lives in Atlanta called to tell me that they were having a big shape note convention in Carrollton. She wanted to know if I’d like to come along. But it had been a busy week and I didn’t think I had time to engage in a new experience. She asked how to get to the site, Wilson’s Chapel. I called my mama and after a few queries to the Carroll County grapevine, I called Rhonda back with good directions (this was pre- GPS). Rhonda was having a hard time understanding the specifics of driving around behind the triangle gas station to get on Pleasant Hill Road, so on a whim, I decided to meet her there and take her on to Wilson’s Chapel.
Before we got there, Rhonda filled me in on a little history. Apparently, this style of music originated in New England and spread around the eastern part of the United States during the 19th century. As America grew more sophisticated in its musical tastes, Sacred Harp became outdated. But here in the southeast, where things move a little slower and we tend to be a little behind on trends, shape note singing kept a firm foot hold and the tradition stayed alive.
We drove to the end of Cross Plains Road and found ourselves on a gravel road. Then we spotted the little brick chapel, standing proud atop the crest of a gentle hill. From the looks of the sea of cars parked around it, Sacred Harp was alive and well in Carroll County. We parked and started up the long grade. It was still early morning. The air was quiet. Up in a big oak tree, a single “Katy-did” was warming up for its first performance of the day.
Then the singing started. Now, I have to tell you, I’ve been in lots of churches in my life. Heard and sung many fine inspirational songs. But I’ve never heard singing like this. It was powerful, like shouting. It pushed under the doors of the little brick chapel and rolled like a wave down the long hill. We were pulled up by the strength of it.
I stood for a moment, unable to move from the spot as I listened to the sound of rejoicing voices unafraid in the strong company of each other. They came to the end of their song and I followed Rhonda and her mama up the rest of the hill and into the clean white door of the old chapel.
I looked around to find myself in a wooden room, knotty pine floor, tongue and groove walls and ceiling. There were singers facing all sides, north, south, east and west, like the points on a compass. A small woman made her way to the middle of the throng, opened her Fa Sol La book, and called out a page number. Her voice was tiny too, and we could barely hear her selection. But an old country fellow with a trumpet-like voice repeated the number and we all turned to the right page.
They started to sing. A hundred feet kept precise time, stomping on the hard wood floor. Many of the voices broke all the rules of trained singing, but they were made perfect in their fearless unity. Their voices filled the sturdy chapel with golden sound, pushing at the roof, pushing toward heaven. The sound filled my heart like it filled the room, flooding every dark corner with light, making tears spring unbidden to my eyes, making my throat too tight to sing.
They took turns leading. A woman from Phoenix, Arizona. A man from Oxford, Mississippi, somebody else from New York City. They had made the trek from their distant homes to come together and preserve this music for another year. We sang fast songs, some so athletic and acrobatic that I couldn’t even keep up. We sang slow songs, rich and full, filling up the church like a grand old pipe organ. And as we sang, every hair on my head stood up, lifted by the soaring voices.
At one point an old man came in. He sat in the unforgiving, hard pew until they called his name to come and lead. Preston McClendon stood, pulling up slowly on the back of the seat in front of him. Slowly, proudly, without a cane, he made his way forward. Hands came from the seated crowd, offering him assistance, encouragement as he finally came to the front of the hall. A quiet hush fell over the room as he spoke. “There are songs to live by . . .there are songs to die by. This is one of the old songs.” He called out the number for “Amazing Grace.” Stooped and tired when he began, as he led the song, he seemed to become taller, his spine became straighter. And as we sang those familiar words, the weight of the world became lighter on his shoulders. Our thumping feet rang like a heart beat against the heart pine floor.
We finished the song and he spoke again, his voice was still strong from the power of singing. “That makes me want to live another 97 years,” he said.
Me too, Mr. McClendon. Me too.
