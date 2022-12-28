It’s the Friday before Christmas as I sit down to write the last column of 2022 for the newspaper. With thoughts of our upcoming trip heavy on my mind, I struggle to think about the New Year, the implications of another year just completed but know that if I don’t write the column before we leave time will not permit me to write while I’m away. So prematurely, I’m thinking about the New Year before Christmas. I guess there’s bad luck in some culture for such.
As a child, our family often spent New Year’s Eve at church. My dad, the preacher, wanted to bring in the new year with prayer and quiet mediation. On the other hand, my young heart wanted noise, laughter and merriment. In the hours leading up to midnight, we enjoyed games, food and music but at midnight everyone ceased the fun and gathered in a circle for prayer. Only recently, I learned the Watch Night Service my dad preferred has roots in the emancipation of slaves. On January 1, 1863, the proclamation Abraham Lincoln signed permanently freed enslaved persons. Research, however, shows that Watch Night Services were common even before then — some traditions date as early 1733. Many agree the Watch Night Service was intended to keep folks from drunken revelry and mischief on New Year’s Eve.
Curious as always, I researched Appalachian traditions for New Year’s and found some new things about my heritage and confirmed others.
This tradition from southeast Tennessee caught my attention. On comment from the Blind Pig and Acorn blog wrote:
My friend said her mother used to sweep the kitchen floor on New Year’s Day, scoop up about a teaspoon of the ‘dirt’, tie it up in a small piece of cloth, then put it away in a kitchen drawer. She said it would ensure that you would have money all year.
How odd! I wonder if anyone else has heard of this custom?
Somehow making loud noises at midnight is a common practice in the mountains. Regardless of the source of the noises, it makes for fun (unless you are like me and go to bed at an early time even on New Year’s Eve). Noise makings include banging on pots and pans, fireworks and even guns, if you live in the country. Informal backyard anvil shootings as an Appalachian holiday season event can be traced back to the Civil War. I’ve never witnessed this but the World Anvil Shooting Society holds its anvil shooting competition in Laurel, Mississippi’s Wood Expo every April. We will have to plan a road trip in 2023.
Always inviting luck for the new year is the centerpiece of traditions in the mountains (or anywhere, I suppose). Some folks in Appalachia open every door and window at the stroke of midnight to let out any residual bad luck. And let in cold air.
Another comment on the Blind Pig site told of a family that does Fire Ballin’ on New Year’s Eve. They make balls of old rags, soak them in something flammable, light them on fire and throw them across the field. Again, this is a country custom that no one should keep.
John C. Campbell Folk School has the odd tradition of shooting a pair of boxer shorts out of a cannon as midnight draws near. I’ve searched the internet and even the Folk School website but could find nothing about this tradition. It needs field investigation obviously.
Many families have the tradition of black eyed peas and greens on New Year’s Day as a way to ensure health and wealth. Placing a shiny penny or dime in the pot just before serving is another tradition practiced by some. When served, the person whose bowl contains the penny or dime receives the best luck for the New Year.
It is bad luck to hang up a new calendar before the first day of the new year. So it’s good I haven’t purchased one yet, right?
Appalachian culture borrows from the Scots-Irish community. In some communities first-footing is observed — the first person to set foot over a neighbor’s threshold on the New Year brings luck for the year. First footer greeters hope for a fair-haired man who will be carrying a lump of coal for the fire, a loaf for the table and whiskey for the man of the house.
Who will be opening your door on New Year’s Day?
