It’s the Friday before Christmas as I sit down to write the last column of 2022 for the newspaper. With thoughts of our upcoming trip heavy on my mind, I struggle to think about the New Year, the implications of another year just completed but know that if I don’t write the column before we leave time will not permit me to write while I’m away. So prematurely, I’m thinking about the New Year before Christmas. I guess there’s bad luck in some culture for such.

As a child, our family often spent New Year’s Eve at church. My dad, the preacher, wanted to bring in the new year with prayer and quiet mediation. On the other hand, my young heart wanted noise, laughter and merriment. In the hours leading up to midnight, we enjoyed games, food and music but at midnight everyone ceased the fun and gathered in a circle for prayer. Only recently, I learned the Watch Night Service my dad preferred has roots in the emancipation of slaves. On January 1, 1863, the proclamation Abraham Lincoln signed permanently freed enslaved persons. Research, however, shows that Watch Night Services were common even before then — some traditions date as early 1733. Many agree the Watch Night Service was intended to keep folks from drunken revelry and mischief on New Year’s Eve.

