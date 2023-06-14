I hesitate to talk about my torturous food and weight journey, because I know it gets old. I only write about it every year or so, but it is so much the fabric of my life, I beg your indulgence. There are two extra-grand struggles that I wear like a garment. These are the things beyond those ole everyday sin problems that emanate from me like hot magma. One is my ongoing quest to truly trust God. The other is my wrestling match with my (literal) flesh.

When I was young, free, lithe and full of sunburned vigor, I always worried that I was fat even when I wasn’t. It may have been a first world problem, borne of too many Twiggies on magazines and the ever-burgeoning weight of peer pressure that started post-WWII. Industry produced washers, dryers, dishwashers, TVs and telephone lines that changed the world, not always for the better. Then there’s Cap’n Crunch cereal. We got lazier, fatter, more bored and yet more stressed as technology overcame physical labor. We worked longer but without our hands. We obsessed about image but not character. There’s still hope, but not without sincere intentions.