A special golf tournament that has benefited children throughout the west Georgia area for the past 27 years has added the name of one of its biggest supporters to its banner this spring.
When the "28th Annual Chip in for Children Golf Tournament" tees off on Monday, April 11 at Sunset Hills Country Club the heading will be displayed as the "Alice's House Tommy Greer Memorial Golf Tournament" in memory of the longtime attorney, juvenile court judge, civic leader, and venerable citizen of Carroll County.
Greer passed away March 1 last year from injuries sustained in an auto accident.
"Tommy was a great supporter and board member of Alice's House," said Evalyn Parrish, chairman emeritus of the non-profit organization
Since the family of the late Roy Richards provided the initial funds to begin construction in 1993, the Alice's House Community Children's Home has been serving children from the west Georgia area since 1997.
Named for Alice Richards, the wife of the founder of Southwire Company, Roy Richards, the 10-bed facility is licensed as a foster home that provides a safe and secure home which meets the emotional, spiritual and physical needs of the children.
Aaron and Hannah Rodrigues serve as resident house parents.
The planning committee promoting the "Alice's House Tommy Greer Memorial Golf Tournament" includes John Jackson, Scott Barrett, Andy Johnson, Ben Butler and Mrs. Parrish.
"The operation of Alice's House is dependent upon the support of this great community," Mrs. Parrish said.
"We invite teams to participate and for supporters to purchase hole sponsorships. All participation is greatly appreciated," she added.
Sponsorship registration fees are as follows:
Platinum $2,500- 4 players, banner at event, hole sign, social media exposure, logo on scoreboard, and logo on golf towel
Gold $1,500- 4 players, social media exposure, hole sign, logo on scoreboard, and logo on golf towel
Silver $1,000- 4 players, social media exposure, hole sign, and logo on golf towel
Hole Sponsor $100- yard sign with company name
4-Person Team $750- yard sign with team/company name
Registration can be made by forwarding the company name, contact name, phone number and email address to Alice's House, Box 1596, Carrollton, GA 30112. Include the team name and names of the four players who will comprise the team.
Payment should be made to Alice's House.
For additional information, contact Bill Parrish, 770-403-5861, bill.parrish@southwire.com; Andy Johnson, 770-851-4565, ajohnson@greencourt.com; or John Jackson, 678-416-2228, john@johnbjacksonlaw.com.
