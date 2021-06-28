Golf carts aren't just for the golf course

An increasing number of people in Carrollton are puttering around town in golf carts, even if they don't own golf clubs or ever make it to the fairway.
From leisurely trips around the neighborhood with the family dog riding shotgun, to hauling gardening supplies while doing yard work, to making a quick trip to the Carrollton Square for a lunch stop, carts are seemingly everywhere, particularly on Adamson Square. One Carrollton man was seen doing yard work Monday afternoon said his cart was a “motorized wheelbarrow.”
It's not just there; Villa Rica and Bremen are other Carroll County communities where carts are a common mode of leisure transportation.
But that can be a problem when low-speed vehicles intermix with high-powered transport.
Georgia requires anybody riding in a golf cart, which is classified as a low-speed vehicle, to be 12 years of age or older. When driving alone, they must have a valid driver's license. Younger children are not allowed on carts due to the potential danger and the lack of child-safety gear. The law includes regulations followed by most of the state's municipalities -- including the city of Carrollton -- that say carts may operate only on streets with posted speed limits of 35 mph or less. This does not prohibit golf carts or low-speed vehicles from crossing any road or street at properly marked crossings.
Only those who have a driver’s license are allowed to drive a golf cart alone on city streets. If, however, the driver is at least 12 years old and accompanied by a licensed adult age 18 or older, they may operate the golf cart. If the driver is 15 and holds a permit, he/she may operate the golf cart alone.
Golf carts have been around since the mid-late 1930s when Lyman Beecher of Clearwater, Florida, was credited with inventing the first one in 1935. The original version had three wheels and carried two passengers. A gas-powered version joined the golf cart family in 1957 when Max Walker manufactured, naturally, “The Walker Executive.”
For the electric cart, a charge from a 12-volt battery will carry the vehicle an estimated 12 miles, or 2-3 hours on the golf course, depending on the number of Titleists that are lost and hunted down. Gas carts get considerably more mileage and operational time before having to be gassed up.
“Probably 75% of the golf carts we sell never see a golf course,” said Austin Morris of West Georgia Georgia Golf Cart.
Morris, who helps manage the business his father, Jeff, started in 1996, noted that golf cart sales have grown considerably throughout the country, and in the west Georgia area during the last several years. While the cost of a used cart currently ranges from $3,500 to $4,500, the price tag of a new cart -- also depending on the size, speed, and load capability -- can go from $6,000 to $15,000.
Like most other commodities, lower-priced used carts can be found online, with prices ranging from as low as $3,000 for a 20-year old two-seater to $15,000-plus for a six-seater with all the extras. Even cheaper models can be found online if the buyer wants to invest more research time.
Weekends are a particularly busy time period for golf cart traffic on and around Adamson Square. Current regulations regarding the operation of golf carts within the city limits
Gary Baccus, a retired educator and former assistant principal at Bay Springs Middle School, has had a golf cart for several years.
“I love it! Use it every day,” he said.
His wife Carol added: “I call it the Tool Cart and the Dog Cart. The neighborhood dogs love to jump on and ride.”
The first reported use of a motorized cart on a golf course was by J.K. Wadley. He was reportedly was inspired by a three-wheeled electric cart being used to transport senior citizens to the grocery store and purchased one for the golf course.
However, the first carts worked poorly over terrain. The cart designed for golf was custom-made in 1932, but it did not gain widespread acceptance at the time. During the 1930s until the 1950s, the main use of golf carts was for those with disabilities. But by the mid-1950s, the golf cart had gained wide acceptance with golfers, with several manufactures producing various models.
Merle Williams experimented with electric cars during the gasoline rationing years of World War II. His Marketeer Company produced the first electric golf cart in 1951. It was powered by a 36-volt battery originally designed to power wing flaps on B-17 bombers during World War II.
In late 1970, golf carts began being used far from golf courses. In 1979, Club Car modified its standard cart to include a rear cargo box, creating a utility vehicle that began being used for yard work to transportation in large, multi-acre manufacturing plants. Yamaha built the first Neighborhood Electrical Vehicle (NEV) fin 1986 for driving on city streets.
Augusta, Georgia, home of the famed Masters Golf Tournament, is also home to the three largest manufacturers of golf carts in the world, E-Z-Go, Club Car, and Cushman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.