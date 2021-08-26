Golden K meeting

Carrollton Golden K Kiwanis met Aug 25 with local business man Robin Worley as guest speaker. Worley, pictured left with club President Rick Martin, is retired CEO from the the clothing business in Bremen. He gave a talk about the founding of the industry which was brought to Bremen in 1918 by his grandfather. At one time in its history, 6 out of every 10 suits made in the USA were made by Bremen associated firms. Worley explained that a fragment does still live on with the manufacture of Navy pea coats and other military pieces in Bremen.There is a museum in Bremen dedicated to the founders of the clothing industry.

 Submitted Photo