Golden K Scholarship Winners 2023 - Central High School

The Carrollton Golden K Kiwanis Club awarded four Central High School seniors $1,000 scholarships at its Wednesday meeting, Pictured left to right are CHS Principal Kelly Edwards and students Lilly Williams, Jaidyn Kierbow, Laney Duffey, and Addison Denney. The Central High School Key Club sponsor is Christy Bowen. The scholarships are funded through profits generated by the Golden K's Annual Pancake Breakfasts held on three Saturday in February each year.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

For years, members of the Golden K Kiwanis Club of Carrollton have been flipping pancakes and serving hungry people of all ages on three Saturday mornings in February.

Wednesday morning at the group's weekly meeting, the fruits of their labors standing over big, hot griddles during the last 29 years were in evidence once again when 10 more seniors from local high schools were awarded $1,000 college scholarships. The latest group of students adds to the continually growing ranks of young people from the area who have benefited from the Golden K.

