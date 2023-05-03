For years, members of the Golden K Kiwanis Club of Carrollton have been flipping pancakes and serving hungry people of all ages on three Saturday mornings in February.
Wednesday morning at the group's weekly meeting, the fruits of their labors standing over big, hot griddles during the last 29 years were in evidence once again when 10 more seniors from local high schools were awarded $1,000 college scholarships. The latest group of students adds to the continually growing ranks of young people from the area who have benefited from the Golden K.
