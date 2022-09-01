The Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation launched its Golden Giving program at the district’s back-to-school kickoff celebration earlier this month. Employees were encouraged to join their colleagues and donate to the program in a district-wide contest to encourage employee giving.
The Golden Giving Campaign is a simple way community members can make a one-time or recurring donation to support the foundation’s program areas. The foundation’s current focus is to support more field trips for students who cannot afford them.
“Field trips are a great way to extend learning outside of the classroom,” said Kristen Gill, executive director of the foundation. “Through the generosity of our donors, more students are able to have these special experiences.”
This year’s campaign launched on Aug. 15 with school system employees jump-starting the drive by increasing the percentage of district participants by 19% from 324 participants to 387, which equates to 62% of employees. In his remarks to staff, Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus noted just $10 per month per employee adds up quickly with 100% of contributions going directly to supporting kids.
Albertus said last year, the foundation provided $43,480 in student scholarship awards, $20,000 in teacher grants, and $7,000 in field trip experiences, the newest focus area added.
“We are proud to serve a diverse student population and as a result, we understand deeply the great needs of some of our students,” said Albertus. “We all know students who have never left the city limits of Carrollton. Your support through this campaign will help us offer them more opportunities to learn outside of their hometown through the field trip experiences initiative alone.”
Fans attending the first home football game Friday, Sept. 2, are encouraged to wear gold for a Gold Out celebration. To sign up to be a Golden Giver, visit https://bit.ly/goldengiving22 or sign up at the Carrollton vs. Rome game Friday night.
