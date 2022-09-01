Golden GIving

Sixth grade students from Carrollton Upper Elementary School visited Washington, DC in May on the grade-level good behavior trip. Students enjoyed the National Mall among many other historic sites during their stay. The CCS Education Foundation provided support to send students on the field trip who otherwise could not have afforded it.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation launched its Golden Giving program at the district’s back-to-school kickoff celebration earlier this month. Employees were encouraged to join their colleagues and donate to the program in a district-wide contest to encourage employee giving.

The Golden Giving Campaign is a simple way community members can make a one-time or recurring donation to support the foundation’s program areas. The foundation’s current focus is to support more field trips for students who cannot afford them.

Trending Videos