Bremen unveiled a monument to honor Gold Star families and those who served in the Vietnam war. The unvieliing event had a rather large turnout with many Gold Star families and their veterans present.

"We owe a huge thank you to our Gold Star Monument Committee, led by Elisa Smith," Bremen City Mayor, Sharon Sewell stated. "We are so grateful for the Bremen Junior Woman's Club who has set up water and been able to help us in so many ways." 

