Rumours ATL, an Atlanta-based band that recreates the sound of Fleetwood Mac at the height of their career, will be the headline act at Villa Rica's final Summer Concert series on Sept. 9, kicking off the Villa Rica Gold Rush Festival on Sept. 10.

 By Logan White

Gold Rush Festival: it will soon be here, better than before

The Fleetwood Mac song “Gold Rush Woman” could be on the setlist Sept. 9, when a tribute group for the iconic band headlines a free concert kicking off Villa Rica’s Gold Rush Festival.

